Cboe Global Markets Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $95.91 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $231,912.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

