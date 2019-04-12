Carpenter Technology (CRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology will benefit on the back of strong demand across most of its end markets. The company also continues to gain share across its end-use markets by strengthening customer relationships. Its backlog has exhibited sequential growth for ten consecutive quarters. Continued execution of its commercial strategy, acquisitions and strong financial position will aid growth. Through the ongoing implementation of the Carpenter Operating Model, the company has unlocked incremental capacity through efficiency and productivity improvements across its businesses. The company also increased focus and investment in targeted growth areas such as additive manufacturing and soft magnetics.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $19,815,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 377,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,445,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,930,000 after purchasing an additional 135,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

