Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,069,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.8% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $176.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,491. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5871 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/carnick-kubik-group-llc-purchases-3143-shares-of-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.