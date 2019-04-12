Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 775,824 shares.The stock last traded at $24.29 and had previously closed at $24.28.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

