Career Education Corp. (CECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $139,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $71,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,521 shares of company stock worth $352,820. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Career Education by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Career Education by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after buying an additional 687,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Career Education by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Career Education by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,854,000 after buying an additional 742,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Career Education stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 90,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

