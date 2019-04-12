CareDx (CDNA) Trading Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 1,084,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 858,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Specifically, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 28,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $714,298.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,764 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/caredx-cdna-trading-down-7-8-on-insider-selling.html.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.