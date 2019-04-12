Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 182,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 836,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

CSII stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 714.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

