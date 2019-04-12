Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Phillips 66 by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

