CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 379,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,218. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $116.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.5216 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

