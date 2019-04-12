CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $710,000 Position in Unilever NV (UN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 261,737 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

UN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 775,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,167. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

