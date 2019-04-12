Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 444,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,733. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

