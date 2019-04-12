Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,611,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,485,000 after buying an additional 664,223 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,428.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 375,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/capital-investment-advisors-llc-sells-428-shares-of-spdr-euro-stoxx-50-etf-fez.html.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.