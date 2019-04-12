Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

Shares of GS stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $262.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/capital-investment-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.