Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $1,028,435.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,718.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

