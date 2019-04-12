Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hastings Group (HSTG)

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.20 ($3.02).

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

