Cambria Africa (CMB) Trading Up 8.3%

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 363,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 254,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

