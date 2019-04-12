California Resources (CRC) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.79 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of California Resources by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

