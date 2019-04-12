California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Aravive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 29.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aravive Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAV. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Aravive Inc (ARAV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/california-public-employees-retirement-system-takes-position-in-aravive-inc-arav.html.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.