California Public Employees Retirement System Has $150,000 Holdings in XOMA Corp (XOMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of XOMA worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in XOMA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 41.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the third quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. XOMA Corp has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 251.80%. On average, analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

