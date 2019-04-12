Caleres (CAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on Caleres and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 2,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3,574.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

