Calavo Growers (CVGW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Group upgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.40.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.94. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Gibson sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $474,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,922. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 797.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

