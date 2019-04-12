Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,695,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,120,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 441,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.07. 6,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

