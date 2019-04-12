Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 61,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. 18,993,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,847,313. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

