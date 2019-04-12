Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,893,529 Shares of SLM Corp (SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,893,529 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SLM worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SLM by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 702,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,354. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $382.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

