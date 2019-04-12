Calamos Advisors LLC Has $36.28 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,773 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 85,383 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $36,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $49.53. 132,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,630. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/calamos-advisors-llc-has-36-28-million-holdings-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.