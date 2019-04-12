Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $54,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,753 shares of company stock worth $21,218,220. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.05. 286,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,350. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $198.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 45.06%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

