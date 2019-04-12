Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $236.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $170.65 and a 52-week high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

