Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,177,389 shares, an increase of 2.6% from the March 15th total of 120,091,964 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,552,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.40 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $444,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

