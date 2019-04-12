Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Position Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268,756 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 883,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 79,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,126,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,663,810.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $4,805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,227 shares of company stock worth $19,382,862 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,096. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

