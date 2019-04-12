C4X Discovery (C4XD) Trading Down 13.4%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD)’s share price dropped 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.56 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 147,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,854% from the average daily volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

In related news, insider Clive Dix bought 40,650 shares of C4X Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,203 ($32,932.18).

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

