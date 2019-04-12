Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.16.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,189,319. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $309.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

