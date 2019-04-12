Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

