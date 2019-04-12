Brokerages Set Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSE NFX opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Newfield Exploration
Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.
