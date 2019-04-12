Brokerages Set Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Price Target at $100.00

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Santander cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4,296.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,013,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 990,627 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 231,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 993,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,311,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

