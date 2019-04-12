Brokerages Set Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Price Target at $100.00

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Santander cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.
Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4,296.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,013,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 990,627 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 231,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 993,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,311,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.
