Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Target Price at $20.11

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 1,788,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $30,544,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Brett White sold 44,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $799,862.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,027,403 shares of company stock valued at $34,584,466 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,054,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

