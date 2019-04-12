Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.03. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $2,473,634.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,202. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

