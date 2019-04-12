Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

