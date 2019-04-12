Brokerages Expect Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Horizon Pharma posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Pharma.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Pharma to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $213,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares in the company, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 75,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.