Brokerages Expect Granite Real Estate Inc. (GRP.U) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Granite Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:GRP.U) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Granite Real Estate reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Real Estate.

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GRP.U opened at $47.38 on Friday. Granite Real Estate has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

