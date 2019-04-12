Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.17 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $347,929,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 373,375.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,602,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,863,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,671.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.