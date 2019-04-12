Brokerages Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPCO shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

