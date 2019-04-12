Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Position Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.69% of Brixmor Property Group worth $37,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,791,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 1,889,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

