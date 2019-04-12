Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,402 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $82,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403,544 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,635,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,016,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $368,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,130.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $354,653.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $214.93. 784,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

