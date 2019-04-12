BP plc (BP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after buying an additional 4,797,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after buying an additional 2,292,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after buying an additional 960,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after buying an additional 881,094 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,149,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

