Box Inc (BOX) CFO Sells $292,950.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,114,280 shares in the company, valued at $21,761,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 874,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.49. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 110,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

