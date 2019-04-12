Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 118,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,622,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $107,727.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,351 shares of company stock worth $13,694,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

