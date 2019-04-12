Boston Properties (BXP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $138.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as high as $139.41 and last traded at $138.06, with a volume of 13012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.
In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.
About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
