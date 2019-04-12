Boston Properties (BXP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $138.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as high as $139.41 and last traded at $138.06, with a volume of 13012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,899,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $222,006,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after acquiring an additional 943,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after acquiring an additional 326,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,846,000 after acquiring an additional 278,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boston Properties (BXP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/boston-properties-bxp-reaches-new-1-year-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.