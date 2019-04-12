Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.29 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

