Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 228.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,177,000 after acquiring an additional 403,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $859.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.31. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/boot-barn-holdings-inc-boot-shares-sold-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.