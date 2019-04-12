BonTerra Resources (BTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.81

Shares of BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 71830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$5.96 price target on shares of BonTerra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

